MVL (MVL) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. MVL has a market cap of $755.65 million and approximately $329.58 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00054035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00681163 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028224 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,985,628 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

