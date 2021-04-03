Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €235.00 ($276.47) and traded as high as €266.40 ($313.41). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €264.30 ($310.94), with a volume of 299,577 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €235.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.