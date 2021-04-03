Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $153.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 150.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

