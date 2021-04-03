Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Sells C$10,819.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.41, for a total value of C$10,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at C$142,269.85.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Timothy James Walker sold 450 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$2,218.50.

MRT.UN opened at C$5.42 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.20 and a one year high of C$6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

