Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $85,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

