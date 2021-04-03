Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.06.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.