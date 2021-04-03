Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $102,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

