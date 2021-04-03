Morgan Stanley Raises Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $38.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE CLB opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

