Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $99.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

