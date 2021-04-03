Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $91,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

