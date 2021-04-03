Morgan Stanley Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $100.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.69 on Thursday. Globe Life has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,016,587.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

