MoonTools (MOONS) Price Reaches $165.92 on Major Exchanges

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MoonTools has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $607,058.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools token can now be purchased for approximately $165.92 or 0.00280725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

