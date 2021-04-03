MonaCoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $139.07 million and $5.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,565.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.54 or 0.03531484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.18 or 0.00987458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.00436977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.08 or 0.00414804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00282540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025443 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

