Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.36.

TAP stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

