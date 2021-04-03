MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $191.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind.”

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.10.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.88. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $196.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

