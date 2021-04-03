MKM Partners Increases Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $18.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DENN. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.