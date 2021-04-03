Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.33.

MAA stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,624,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

