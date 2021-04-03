Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.36 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

