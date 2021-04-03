MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MFV stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

