MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $397.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

