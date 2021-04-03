MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MEDNAX stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

