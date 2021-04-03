Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:MDLY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Medley Management has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

