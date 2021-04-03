Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:MDLY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Medley Management has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $27.90.
About Medley Management
