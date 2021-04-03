Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Critical Survey

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifocus and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.53 -$1.47 million N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.92 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.26

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medifocus and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $22.01, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, indicating that its stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

