McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

