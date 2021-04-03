Maxim Group Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $111.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

