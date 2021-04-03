Matic Network Trading 169% Higher This Week (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.84 or 0.00680298 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

