Mary Harris Buys 2,534 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

LON ITV opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

