Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $130.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an inline rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.