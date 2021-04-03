Mark N. Tompkins Sells 29,427 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 29,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $121,239.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,911.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

