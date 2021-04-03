Mariner LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,161,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,138,000 after buying an additional 9,656,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 15,382,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,711,000 after buying an additional 2,039,921 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,508,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,929,000 after buying an additional 1,798,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 1,063,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCAU shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $17.91 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

