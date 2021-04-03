Mariner LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.70 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

