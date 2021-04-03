Mariner LLC Buys New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

