Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a market cap of C$498.75 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$3.35.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

