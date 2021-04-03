ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $101.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

