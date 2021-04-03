Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

