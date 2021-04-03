MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMYT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MMYT opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.