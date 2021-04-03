Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $7.77 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $97.23. 858,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,829. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

