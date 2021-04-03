Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $16,854,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

