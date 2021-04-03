Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $4.68 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $120.85. 12,606,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

