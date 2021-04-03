Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,873,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,394. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

