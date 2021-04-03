Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 39,410 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 3,396,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

