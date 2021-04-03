Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 149.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

