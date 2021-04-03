M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.