M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 857 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

