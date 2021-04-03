M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Corning by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

