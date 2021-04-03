M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.