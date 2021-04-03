M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

