Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

