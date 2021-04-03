LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

