LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,611 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

